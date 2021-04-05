ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Time to move forward': Portugal eases COVID-19 lockdown

  • "This lockdown was more painful but it is positive we are reopening," said the 30-year-old. "It's the best day: the restart. It's time to move forward and I hope we will not need to take a step back."
  • At Lisbon's Lemonfit gym, coordinator Joana Silva, 33, was delighted to help people get back in shape after more than two months of lockdown.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

LISBON: Pedro Costa's eyes sparkled with joy as Portugal on Monday entered the second phase of easing its COVID-19 lockdown, allowing him to at last welcome back loyal customers to his tiny coffee kiosk in the heart of Lisbon.

"This lockdown was more painful but it is positive we are reopening," said the 30-year-old. "It's the best day: the restart. It's time to move forward and I hope we will not need to take a step back."

Portugal imposed a lockdown in January to control what was then the world's worst COVID-19 surge, but strict rules have been gradually relaxed since March 15, when hair salons, bookshops and schools for younger pupils reopened.

On Monday, cafe and restaurant terraces, museums, non-food markets and fairs, small shops, middle schools and gyms were allowed to open their doors.

At Lisbon's Lemonfit gym, coordinator Joana Silva, 33, was delighted to help people get back in shape after more than two months of lockdown.

"The impact the coronavirus had on gyms was devastating," Silva said, as the first to return trained behind her. "We are still assessing it but it was undoubtedly disastrous, not only on a financial level but also physical and psychological."

Gym-lover Iolanda, who used to go to the Lemonfit gym five times a week, could not agree more.

"It was my routine and all of a sudden that routine ended and we were stuck home so it wasn't easy," she said.

Portugal has suffered 823,355 cases and 16,879 deaths, but infection rates have slowed.

If the situation continues to improve, cinemas, shopping malls, restaurants' indoor spaces and other non-essential businesses will reopen in two weeks' time.

Parents were also happy to see their children return to classes.

"It's a relief because online classes are not easy for them," said 35-year-old Vania Azevedo standing outside a Lisbon school with two of her kids. "It has been stressful."

coronavirus case COVID 19 lockdown Portugal's economy Portugal's GDP Portugal eases COVID 19 lockdown

'Time to move forward': Portugal eases COVID-19 lockdown

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters