Ukraine sunflower oil export prices fall $35 over the past week

KYIV: Ukrainian sunflower oil bid export prices decreased by $35 tonne over the past week, following a global downward trend, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

It said Ukrainian-origin sunoil prices decreased to a range of $1,485 - $1,495 per tonne FOB Black Sea from $1,520 - $1,530 a week earlier.

Sunoil prices jumped to a record high of $1,710 and $1,725 per tonne FOB in early March.

The economy ministry said last month Ukraine, the world's largest sunflower oil exporter, could produce 5.920 million tonnes of sunoil in the 2020/21 season and export 5.520 million tonnes.

Ukraine produced 7.03 million tonnes of sunoil in the 2019/20 season which runs from September to August, and exported 6.63 million tonnes of the commodity, APK-Inform has said.