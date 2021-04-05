Pakistan
Another four patient die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital
05 Apr 2021
MULTAN: Another four patients including two women and as many male lost battle of life against Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Safia Bibi (54) Jameela Bibi (85) Rasheed Ahmad (63 ) and Naeemul Hassan (40) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.
Jameela and Naeem hailed from Bahalwanagar while Safia from Vehari and Rasheed from Multan, he informed.
