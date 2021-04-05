ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.87%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.8%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PPL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.21%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (10.26%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.41%)
TRG 131.47 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.9%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.5%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,651 Decreased By ▼ -83.57 (-1.77%)
BR30 23,967 Decreased By ▼ -480.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 43,677 Decreased By ▼ -623.47 (-1.41%)
KSE30 17,907 Decreased By ▼ -263.64 (-1.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

  • The leaked data include records of 32 million users in the United States, 11 million users in the United Kingdom, and six million users in India
  • Facebook official says this is old data that was previously reported on in 2019
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 05 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Hackers have leaked the personal data of more than half a billion Facebook users online for free that includes personal information, phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, etc, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the leaked data from 533 million users in 106 countries was posted on an obscure hacking forum.

Commenting on the matter, Facebook spokesperson Liz Shepherd said: “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019.” He added, “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

The data, which is believed to be more than a year old, could be used by criminals to commit identity fraud. The leaked data include records of 32 million users in the United States, 11 million users in the United Kingdom, and six million users in India.

Meanwhile, Israeli information security and cybercrime expert Alon Gal has raised doubts over Facebook's stance on the data leak issue. "Bad actors will certainly use the information for social engineering, scamming, hacking, and marketing," Gal stated.

This is not the first time that the data of Facebook users have been leaked online. The vulnerability that was uncovered in 2019 allowed millions of people's phone numbers to be scraped from Facebook's servers in violation of its terms of service. Facebook said that the vulnerability was patched in August 2019.

Facebook previously vowed to crack down on mass data-scraping after Cambridge Analytica scraped the data of 80 million users in violation of Facebook's terms of service to target voters with political ads in the 2016 election.

India United States UK cybercrime hacking concern expressed facebook users data leaked 533 million users hacking forum identity fraud personal information leaked

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters