ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.93%)
AVN 75.96 Decreased By ▼ -6.34 (-7.7%)
BOP 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
DGKC 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.86%)
EPCL 54.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.15%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.65%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.53%)
JSCL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.55%)
KAPCO 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.58%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.46%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PPL 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
PRL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-5.33%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.16%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -9.10 (-6.65%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.19%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,633 Decreased By ▼ -101.95 (-2.15%)
BR30 23,813 Decreased By ▼ -634.63 (-2.6%)
KSE100 43,556 Decreased By ▼ -744.88 (-1.68%)
KSE30 17,850 Decreased By ▼ -320.64 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.31-1/2 to $14.46-1/2 range

  • The strength of the bounce from the same day low of $13.98-1/2 indicates a resumption of the uptrend.
Reuters Updated 05 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may rise into a zone of $14.31-1/2 to $14.46-1/2 per bushel, following its stabilization around a support at $14.04-1/2.

The drop from the April 1 high of $14.56-1/4 is classified as a pullback towards a falling trendline.

The pullback has overshot the trendline a bit.

The strength of the bounce from the same day low of $13.98-1/2 indicates a resumption of the uptrend.

A break below $14.04-1/2 could open the way towards the range of $13.78-1/2 to $13.91-1/2.

On the daily chart, the contract is presumed to be riding on a wave iii, which is capable of travelling into a range of $15.14-1/4 to $15.51.

The correction on April 1 is much shallower than the one from the March 8 high of $14.60.

This relation has a bullish indication that eventually, the contract would break $14.54-3/4.

