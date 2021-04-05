ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

  • The country's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.96%.
  • 43 people died from coronavirus in 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 05 Apr 2021

Pakistan reported on Monday nearly 3000 recoveries from coronavirus as the country grapples with the third wave.

Pakistan's recovery rate is 89%. During the last 24 hours, 2,902 people recovered from the virus, taking the tally to 615,960. The country's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.96% after 4,323 people tested positive for the novel virus in 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has conducted 10,446,697 coronavirus tests, out of which 692,231 have come out positive.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 984 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths, Punjab reported 2,275 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively reported 773 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 61,450 active COVID-19 cases, out of which 3,587 are critical cases. In 24 hours, 43 more people lost their lives to coronavirus. So far, Pakistan has lost 14,821 people to the virus.

