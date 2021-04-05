Markets
JGB yields unchanged as investors await reaction to U.S. job data
TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds were flat on Monday as investors held their bets until they could confirm the direction of the U.S. Treasury yields after stronger-than-expected U.S. job data was released on Friday.
The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.115pc, while the 20-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.490pc.
The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.125pc and the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.085pc.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 151.06, with a trading volume of 12,737 lots.
