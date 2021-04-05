World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,497
- The reported death toll rose by 50 to 77,013, the tally showed.
05 Apr 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,497 to 2,893,883, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
