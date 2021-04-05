ANL 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-7.84%)
World

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,497

  • The reported death toll rose by 50 to 77,013, the tally showed.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,497 to 2,893,883, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 50 to 77,013, the tally showed.

