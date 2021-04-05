ANL 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-7.84%)
World

India's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 mark for first time

  • The country added 478 new deaths, raising the total to 165,101.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

NEW DELHI: India's daily COVID-19 cases soared by 103,558 on Monday, the biggest such daily increase, data from the health ministry showed, taking the total to 12.59 million.

The country added 478 new deaths, raising the total to 165,101.

