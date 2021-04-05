Markets
Malaysian Palm Oil Board forecasts 2021 export revenue rising to $18.12bn
- The industry regulator maintained its projection for the benchmark crude palm oil price to average 3,000 ringgit a tonne this year.
05 Apr 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Monday raised its forecast for palm oil export revenue in 2021 to 75 billion ringgit ($18.12 billion), up from 73.25 billion ringgit ($17.69 billion) last year.
The industry regulator maintained its projection for the benchmark crude palm oil price to average 3,000 ringgit a tonne this year.
"The year 2021 is expected to bring a brighter prospect for the Malaysian palm oil industry with all key indicators of the industry are projected to show a better performance," said MPOB Director General Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir in an online presentation.
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Malaysian Palm Oil Board forecasts 2021 export revenue rising to $18.12bn
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week
Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th
‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’
KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities
Read more stories
Comments