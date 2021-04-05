Highest number of Covid-19 patients on critical care: Umar

ISLAMABAD: The country on Sunday reported the highest number of coronavirus patients who are on critical care ever since the pandemic began. This was stated by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chairman Asad Umar on Sunday. He stressed the importance of “the need for strong enforcement of SOPs s” saying that it is vital.

“Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts,” he added. “Yesterday [Saturday] there were 3568 Covid-19 patients on critical care in Pakistan. This is the highest number since Covid-19 started. The need for strong enforcement of SOPs is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts,” he tweeted.

According to NCOC, over 5,000 people once again tested positive for the coronavirus again over the past 24 hours. “Eighty-one people died from the coronavirus, among them 74 died in hospitals while seven passed away outside of hospitals”, it added.

As many as 5,020 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, as per the NCOC data. The total number of active cases in the country has risen to 60,072 on April 4. Pakistan conducted 55,605 tests on April 3. A total of 613,058 have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths with the fresh count of 81 fatalities, have risen to 14,778.

