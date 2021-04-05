Sindh records 240 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus reported on Sunday; however 240 new cases emerged when 8,797 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday. Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday. He added that till last Saturday the number death and was 4,509.

Shah said that 8,797 samples were tested which detected 240 cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,334,372 tests have been conducted against which 266,617 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.3 percent or 256,706 patients have recovered, including 64 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,402 patients were under treatment; of them 5,099 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 293 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 266 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 240 new cases, 98 have been detected from Karachi, including 42 from East, 27 south, 11 Central, 8 Korangi, Malir and West 5 each. Hyderabad has 51, Larkana 8, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 6 each, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad 5 each, Badin, Kamber, Nausheroferoze and Ghotki 4 each, Jacobabad, Thatta and Shikarpur 3 each, Dadu, Matiari and Kashmore 2 each, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

