ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Saudi National Bank buoys Saudi shares; other markets mixed

Reuters 05 Apr 2021

RIYADH: Major Gulf markets ended mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index boosted by gains in its top lender following a dividend proposal and new board appointees. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.7 percent, buoyed by a 3.6 percent jump in Saudi National Bank, previously known as National Commercial Bank.

The lender on Sunday appointed Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khudiry as chairman, while Saeed Mohammed Alghamdi was named as managing director and CEO. In a separate bourse filing, the lender said it would pay out more than 3.58 billion riyals ($955 million) in dividends to shareholders.

On Thursday, National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group announced the formal completion of their merger to create the largest banking entity in the kingdom. In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2 percent, helped by a 2.5 percent rise in International Holding and a 1.6 percent gain in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB).

ADIB has provided structured Islamic financing for Albilad Capital’s 87 million pound acquisition of PWC’s headquarters in Northern Ireland. Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3 percent, hit by a 3 percent slide in Emirates Integrated Telecommunic-ations.

Dubai aims to increase the contribution of creative arts to the emirate’s GDP to 5 percent from 2.6 percent within the next five years, Dubai’s ruler said on Saturday. Dubai has made several moves in recent months to make the emirate more regionally and globally competitive. In Qatar, the benchmark eased 0.2 percent, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender, losing 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere, Qatar Navigation, a top Doha-based shipping and logistics group, retreated 2.4 percent. Qatar’s economy contracted by 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, government data showed, with transportation and storage activity plummeting 32.8 percent and construction down nearly 5 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 1.3 percent as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Commercial International Bank, which was down 3.5 percent.

