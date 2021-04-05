ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pashtun students end sit-in

Recorder Report 05 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Pashtun students, who had been holding a ‘sit-in’ outside the Governor House since March 6, ended their protest on Sunday after the Punjab government accepted their all demands. The development came a day after two protesting students of the Islamia University Bahawalpur were admitted to hospital due to their non-stop hunger strike for the last five days.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Ahmed Afridi said he along with the students held a meeting with the governor in which they accepted all the demands of the protesting students.

As per the decisions, the Punjab government would establish sub-campuses of the Punjab University in Fata and Government Collage University in Gilgit Baltistan, respectively. Besides, at least 1000 students including 200 girls/women from Fata would be given 100 percent scholarships in different varsities of Punjab.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that as per decision of the federal cabinet around 1,000 Pashtun students would be given 100 percent scholarships in different public-sector universities of the province till 2027. “In today’s meeting, it was also decided that the KPK government would allot us a piece of land where we would establish a sub-campus of the Punjab University,” he said, adding that the construction work would be started immediately after the approval of varsity’s syndicate meeting.

He assured the students of talking all possible measures for redressing their hostels related issues amid third wave of the coronavirus. Availability of “undisrupted internet facility” would be ensured, added the governor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

sit in Governor House hospital hunger strike Pashtun students Islamia University Bahawalpur

Pashtun students end sit-in

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Proposed SOEs (Governance and Operation) Bill 2021: Centre seeks indemnity for directors, CEO

ATC judge, wife and two children killed in firing

Ramazan will begin on 14th, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.