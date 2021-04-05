Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (March 29 to April 2, 2021)

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 26.03.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 29.03.2021 02.04.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 155.0 154.6 153.2 152.8 01/04/2021 154.6 29/03/2021 - 1.800000 -1.16 U.K 213.340 212.950 212.110 210.180 31/03/2021 213.020 30/03/2021 - 1.230000 -0.58 Japan 1.418800 1.412000 1.385300 1.380900 31/03/2021 1.412000 29/03/2021 - 0.033500 -2.36 Euro 182.900 182.210 180.460 179.150 01/04/2021 182.210 29/03/2021 - 2.440000 -1.33 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 26.03.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 29.03.2021 02.04.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 155.5 155.1 153.7 153.3 01/04/2021 155.1 29/03/2021 - 1.800000 -1.16 U.K 214.030 213.640 212.800 210.860 31/03/2021 213.710 30/03/2021 - 1.230000 -0.57 Japan 1.423300 1.416600 1.389800 1.385400 31/03/2021 1.416600 29/03/2021 - 0.033500 -2.35 Euro 183.490 182.790 181.050 179.740 01/04/2021 182.790 29/03/2021 - 2.440000 -1.33 ========================================================================================================

