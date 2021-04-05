ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Markets

Your rupee last week

05 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (March 29 to April 2, 2021)

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          26.03.2021                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    29.03.2021    02.04.2021                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       155.0     154.6     153.2     152.8   01/04/2021     154.6   29/03/2021   -   1.800000   -1.16
U.K     213.340   212.950   212.110   210.180   31/03/2021   213.020   30/03/2021   -   1.230000   -0.58
Japan  1.418800  1.412000  1.385300  1.380900   31/03/2021  1.412000   29/03/2021   -   0.033500   -2.36
Euro    182.900   182.210   180.460   179.150   01/04/2021   182.210   29/03/2021   -   2.440000   -1.33
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          26.03.2021                           LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    29.03.2021     02.04.2021                                FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       155.5     155.1     153.7     153.3   01/04/2021     155.1   29/03/2021   -   1.800000   -1.16
U.K     214.030   213.640   212.800   210.860   31/03/2021   213.710   30/03/2021   -   1.230000   -0.57
Japan  1.423300  1.416600  1.389800  1.385400   31/03/2021  1.416600   29/03/2021   -   0.033500   -2.35
Euro    183.490   182.790   181.050   179.740   01/04/2021   182.790   29/03/2021   -   2.440000   -1.33
========================================================================================================

Rupee (PKR) US dollar foreign exchange

