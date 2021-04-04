Composite development policy being pursued: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that government was pursuing the policy of composite development, and separate development packages were being given to every district.

He told media here that development was the right of every backward city, town and village. A comprehensive strategy was being evolved for readdressing the 70 years’ deprivations and a number of projects were being launched in Punjab to generate employment opportunities, he maintained.

He said that PTI was making all out efforts to ensure provision of due rights to deprived segments of society, adding that no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the progress and development of the country.

The Chief Minister said that transparency and merit were being promoted in administrative affairs.

Setting up of university in every district would fulfill the mission of promotion of education. "The development of the entire province, including Southern Punjab, is our mission," he vowed.

Buzdar said that government would come up to the expectations of the people by fulfilling its promises.

The incumbent government had put the country on the road to progress, and to bring the fruit of development at the doorstep of the common man.