ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plea Bargain deem conviction as accused accepts guilt in writing: NAB Chairman

  • He said it is not correct that NAB approves plea bargain applications of the accused. An accused can apply for plea bargain as per clause 25-B of NAB ordinance.
APP 04 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the plea bargain is deemed conviction as the bargainer not only confesses his guilt in writing before the accountability court but also agrees to return all looted money.

In a statement, he brushed aside the impression that plea bargain means leaving the corrupt element scot free, adding a plea bargainer only does not go to jail but he has to endure all other punishments under the relevant laws applied on the culprit.

He said it is not correct that NAB approves plea bargain applications of the accused. An accused can apply for plea bargain as per clause 25-B of NAB ordinance.

NAB receives his receipt of plea bargain request, examines the plea bargain application as per law. The liability of the accused is determined on the basis of his looted money with markup and after determination of total liability of the accused, NAB forwards the request of plea bargain of the accused along with his total liability for final approval of the respective accountability courts.

The accountability court approves plea bargain of the accused.

He said plea bargain is prevalent in over thirty countries including the USA, UAE and others. A plea bargainer lost honor and dignity in society. After plea bargain, the govt servant is dismissed from service immediately after approval of a plea bargain.

He becomes disqualified for govt service for his remaining life. A politician becomes disqualified for 10 years.

He could not hold public office or contest elections for ten years. A businessman could not obtain loan from a scheduled bank for ten years after striking a plea bargain.

The whole amount recovered from a plea bargain is deposited in the national exchequer and NAB officers do not receive any money from the recovered amount.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered a whopping Rs. 487 billion in three years from 2018 to 2020 and Rs. 714 billion from the corrupt directly and indirectly since inception, which is a record achievement.

Javed Iqbal chairman NAB

Plea Bargain deem conviction as accused accepts guilt in writing: NAB Chairman

Carelessness in taking COVID precautions could lead to dire results, warns PM

NCOC to take decision about closure of educational institutes on April 6, says Mahmood

Number of critically ill COVID patients highest since virus outbreak, says Umar

Global reaction to Jordan security developments

COVID travel curbs: British MP says move to add Pakistan in 'red list' is 'discriminatory'

Hong Kong police make record 700kg cocaine bust

Sri Lanka steps up security for Easter services

More liquidity means more instability on Wall Street

Pakistan reports 81 deaths, over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Shaukat Tarin among members: Reconstitution of EAC approved by PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters