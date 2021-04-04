Plea Bargain deem conviction as accused accepts guilt in writing: NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the plea bargain is deemed conviction as the bargainer not only confesses his guilt in writing before the accountability court but also agrees to return all looted money.

In a statement, he brushed aside the impression that plea bargain means leaving the corrupt element scot free, adding a plea bargainer only does not go to jail but he has to endure all other punishments under the relevant laws applied on the culprit.

He said it is not correct that NAB approves plea bargain applications of the accused. An accused can apply for plea bargain as per clause 25-B of NAB ordinance.

NAB receives his receipt of plea bargain request, examines the plea bargain application as per law. The liability of the accused is determined on the basis of his looted money with markup and after determination of total liability of the accused, NAB forwards the request of plea bargain of the accused along with his total liability for final approval of the respective accountability courts.

The accountability court approves plea bargain of the accused.

He said plea bargain is prevalent in over thirty countries including the USA, UAE and others. A plea bargainer lost honor and dignity in society. After plea bargain, the govt servant is dismissed from service immediately after approval of a plea bargain.

He becomes disqualified for govt service for his remaining life. A politician becomes disqualified for 10 years.

He could not hold public office or contest elections for ten years. A businessman could not obtain loan from a scheduled bank for ten years after striking a plea bargain.

The whole amount recovered from a plea bargain is deposited in the national exchequer and NAB officers do not receive any money from the recovered amount.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered a whopping Rs. 487 billion in three years from 2018 to 2020 and Rs. 714 billion from the corrupt directly and indirectly since inception, which is a record achievement.