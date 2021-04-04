World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,196
- The reported death toll rose by 68 to 76,963, the tally showed.
Updated 04 Apr 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,196 to 2,885,386, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 68 to 76,963, the tally showed.
Carelessness in taking COVID precautions could lead to dire results, warns PM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,196
NCOC to take decision about closure of educational institutes on April 6, says Mahmood
Number of critically ill COVID patients highest since virus outbreak, says Umar
Global reaction to Jordan security developments
COVID travel curbs: British MP says move to add Pakistan in 'red list' is 'discriminatory'
Hong Kong police make record 700kg cocaine bust
Sri Lanka steps up security for Easter services
More liquidity means more instability on Wall Street
Pakistan reports 81 deaths, over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Shaukat Tarin among members: Reconstitution of EAC approved by PM
Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs
Read more stories
Comments