Jordan's ex-crown prince says under 'house arrest'

NICOSIA: Jordan's former crown prince said Saturday he is under house arrest, but denied being part of any conspiracy against his half-brother King Abdullah II.

In a video sent to the BBC, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein said the army chief of staff had visited him to tell him "I was not allowed to go out", but the prince insisted he was not part of a conspiracy and was "not responsible for the breakdown in governance, the corruption and for the incompetence" in the running of the country.