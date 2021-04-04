Rana advises PPP to accept mistake over BAP support

LAHORE: Terming the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan about Daska election as last nail in coffin of the sitting rulers, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that country cannot make progress unless votes of people are respected and there is rule of law and supremacy of constitution.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he alleged that the sitting government was directly involved in rigging in Daska bye-election and demanded to terminate 20 presiding officers (POs) who went missing. It should be determined through inquiry where these POs had gone and who were staying with them. He added that the government was caught red handed rigging Daska election. When asked about future of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N leader said the PDM will continue its struggle against the ‘planted government.’ About internal differences between the components parties of the PDM, he said the PPP’s decision to seek help of government allies (BAP) for getting slot of Senate Opposition Leader was wrong. “This unprincipled act of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is unforgivable. However, he said the PPP should accept its mistake and place the matter before the PDM for a unanimous decision.

The PML-N leader said the PPP’s stance on resignation from assemblies is fully respected; the PPP has its own opinion on resigning from assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021