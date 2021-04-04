ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rana advises PPP to accept mistake over BAP support

Recorder Report 04 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Terming the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan about Daska election as last nail in coffin of the sitting rulers, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that country cannot make progress unless votes of people are respected and there is rule of law and supremacy of constitution.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he alleged that the sitting government was directly involved in rigging in Daska bye-election and demanded to terminate 20 presiding officers (POs) who went missing. It should be determined through inquiry where these POs had gone and who were staying with them. He added that the government was caught red handed rigging Daska election. When asked about future of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N leader said the PDM will continue its struggle against the ‘planted government.’ About internal differences between the components parties of the PDM, he said the PPP’s decision to seek help of government allies (BAP) for getting slot of Senate Opposition Leader was wrong. “This unprincipled act of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is unforgivable. However, he said the PPP should accept its mistake and place the matter before the PDM for a unanimous decision.

The PML-N leader said the PPP’s stance on resignation from assemblies is fully respected; the PPP has its own opinion on resigning from assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Rana Sanaullah Supreme Court of Pakistan votes BAP Daska

