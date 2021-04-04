Crime rate witnesses alarming increase in capital

ISLAMABAD: The crime rate has witnessed an alarming increase in the capital city during the last week as in the metropolis over three cars and a motorbike were reported stolen or snatched every day on an average.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 27 vehicles including motorbikes were stolen or snatched, 17 cases of snatching at gunpoint, and eight cases of robbery or other kinds of theft were reported to the city’s various police stations during last week.

During the period, at least seven persons were kidnapped from various localities and one person was murdered.

In the same period, most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Ramna, Koral, Golra, Karachi Company, and Lohi Bher police station.

During the last week, auto thieves ruled the roost in the limits of Ramna police station as auto thieves stole over 11 vehicles from the same area. An unidentified armed person riding a bike snatched Rs 61,000 from Inayat Ahmed at Sector G-10/1 in the limits of Ramna police station. Armed persons snatched Rs 500,000 from Muhammad Farhan at Iqbal Town in the jurisdiction of Ramna police station. Motor vehicle thieves stole a car (ACS-4576) belonging to Sahi Khan worth Rs 130,000 from Sector G-12, lifted a car (MRAA-196) belonging to Nasir Mahmood from Sector G-11/1 worth Rs 300,000, lifted a bike (KM-413) belonging to Yasir from Sector G-10/4 worth Rs20,000, lifted a car (AMI-212) belonging to Muhammad Yunus worth Rs 3,000,000 from Sector G-10/1, stole a bike (AXQ-917) belonging to Zainul Abideen worth Rs100,000 from Sector G-11/1, lifted a car (LEA-3176) belonging to Asfandyar Malik from Sector G-10/1 worth Rs 2,000,000, stole a car (IMB-6336) belonging to Asmat Ullah worth Rs1,500,000 from Sector G-12, lifted a bike (ALQ-355) belonging to Abbas worth Rs 60,000 from Sector G-11/3, and stole a bike (AZM-857) belonging to Abdul Qadeer Shah worth Rs 90,000 from Sector G-11/2.

In the same period, Koral police station registered five cases of snatching at gunpoint, two cases of kidnapping, and one case each of robbery and kidnapping. Three unidentified persons riding a bike intercepted Muhammad Safeer at the Expressway and snatched Rs 30,000 from him in the limits of Koral police station. Meanwhile, two armed persons riding a bike held Muhammad Liaqat at gunpoint and snatched cash, mobile phone worth Rs17,000 at Sanam Chowk in the limits of Koral police station.

In another incident, three unidentified persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and laptop from Muhammad Qasim at gunpoint at Islamabad Expressway in the limits of Koral police station.

Zohaib Hassan lodged a complaint with Koral police station that unidentified persons snatched cash and two mobile phones from him.

Furthermore, two unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone and gold ring worth Rs 70,000 from Hammad Anwar at Sanum Chowk in the limits of Koral police station.

Moreover, Mumtaz stole six cows and eight buffaloes from his employer Talha Muneer worth Rs2 million in the limits of Koral police station. In another incident, accused Naveed and two others kidnapped wife of Muhammad from Tarlai in the limits of Koral police station.

Auto thieves stole a bike (AAT-3581) belonging to Muhammad Kabeer worth Rs35,000 from Ghauri Town phase-V and lifted a bike (GAN-897) belonging to Hamad Anwar from Gulberg Green worth Rs100,000 from the limits of Koral police station.

During the last week, Industrial Area police station registered four cases of auto theft and one case of robbery. Three persons equipped with weapons stormed into the shop of Gohar Rehman at Sector I-19/4 and looted Rs10,000 case at gunpoint in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Auto thieves stole a bike (RIW-5033) belonging to Mateen worth Rs30,000 from Sector I-8/3, lifted a car (MNA-6026) belonging to Shahid Zaman worth Rs250,000 from I-9/4 and stole another car (CF-345) belonging to Talha Zafar worth Rs 500,000 from Sector I-8 Markaz from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

In the same period, two cases of robbery and one each case of kidnapping and auto theft were reported to Karachi Company police station. Unidentified persons kidnapped wife of Sultan, accused Saeed and his three other accomplices kidnapped sister of Jalal from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

An accused, Zahoor stole cash and prize bond from the house of Iqbal Kiyani at Sector G-9/1 in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, two persons equipped with arms snatched cash, mobile and foreign currency worth Rs 500,000 from Abdul Kareem at Sector G-9/1, in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station.

Auto thieves stole a bike (LBB-068) belonging to Muhammad Hamad worth Rs20,000 from G-9/4 in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, Lohi Bher police station registered two cases of kidnapping, one case each of robbery, snatching at gunpoint, and a case of car lifting during the last week. Naheed lodged a complaint with Lohi Bher police station that accused Abdul Qayyum and others had kidnapped his daughter.

In another incident, unidentified armed persons riding a bike snatched cash and mobile phone worth Rs 30,000 from Muhammad Asif at Police Foundation in the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

An accused, Nizam Hussain kidnapped daughter of Noor Jamal from Koral Town in the jurisdiction of Lohi Bher police station. Asad Sharif lodged a complaint with Koral police station that unidentified persons broke locks of his house and stole a water pump worth Rs 70,000 located in Sharif Abad.

Auto thieves stole a bike (MNY-7682) belonging to Muhammad Khalil worth Rs100,000 from the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

In the same period, Kohsar police station registered two cases of auto theft, one case each of robbery and snatching. Three armed persons entered into the pharmacy of Zubair Ahmed at Blue Area and looted cash Rs 45,000 in the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

In an another incident, an accused Shoiab and his two other accomplices impersonated themselves as CIA officials and snatched car, mobile phone, and laptop from Nabeel at Shalimar Cricket Ground worth Rs3.5 million in the limits of Kohsar police station.

Auto thieves stole a car (LEC-7058) belonging to Muhammad Muzammil worth Rs1,200,000 from Blue Area and lifted a bike (BER-499) belonging to Fiyaz worth Rs129,000 from Sector F-7/1 in the limits of Kohsar police station.

Khanna police registered three cases of snatching at gunpoint during last week.

Three unidentified armed persons snatched Rs 25,000 from Ashiq at gunpoint at Dhok Kala Khan in the limits of Khanna police station.

Moreover, another gang of three persons equipped with weapons snatched cash and bike belonging to Mudassar worth Rs 70,000 at Shakraial in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station.

Similarly, some unidentified persons snatched cash and mobile worth Rs 40,000 from Muhammad Farhan and his friend, in the limits of Khanna police station.

During the last week, Shehzad Town police registered two cases each of snatching at gunpoint and one case of auto theft. Two unidentified persons entered into a shop of Imran Khan at Shehzad Town and snatched cash and mobile phone worth Rs 150,000 from him at gunpoint.

