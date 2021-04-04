Three more succumb to Covid-19

KARACHI: As many as three more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,509 and 205 new cases emerged when 9,347 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that three more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,509 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Murad Ali Shah said that 9,347 samples were tested which detected 205 cases that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,325,575 tests have been conducted against which 266,377 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.3 percent or 256,642 patients have recovered, including 163 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,226 patients were under treatment, of them 4,930 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 287 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 263 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 205 new cases, 98 have been detected from Karachi. East 30, Malir 26, Central 15, South 13, Korangi nine and five form district West.

Other district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad has 31, Kashmore 11, Thatta seven, Mirpurkhas six, Sujawal five, Matiari four, Qamber, Larkana, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each, Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Naushero Feroze two each and Shikarpur one.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021