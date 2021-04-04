Corona positivity rate in Punjab drops to 10.43pc

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has declined from 12.03 percent to 10.43 percent, as out of 23,029 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2403 fresh virus cases and 38 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 228,356 and death toll to 6,523.

With the recovery of 1855 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 192,452.

In Lahore, 1,237 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

As per new SOPs for shopping malls in Lahore City, only one family member will be allowed to enter a shopping mall or grocery or medical store at a time. In case of violation, strict action will be taken as per law.

On the other hand, for burial of corona-hit person, it has been made mandatory to transport the body to the burial site in a dedicated vehicle which should be disinfected later.

During funeral prayers, large gatherings should be avoided and social distancing be implemented strictly.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 121,315 cases and 2669 deaths, Rawalpindi 18852 cases and 1033 deaths, Faisalabad 13,752 cases and 638 deaths, Multan 10,989 cases and 433 deaths, Bahawalpur 4988 cases and 166 deaths, Gujranwala 6,148 cases and 190 deaths, Gujrat 5,973 cases and 95 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3154 cases and 149 deaths, Sargodha 4,298 cases and 171 cases and Sialkot reported 5,394 cases and 191 deaths.

The month of March 2,021 proved the most fatal in Punjab, claiming 1,013 lives and reporting 49,043 virus cases because of the UK variant that multiplied the new infection and death rates.

Health experts stated that the new variant has been much harmful and unpredictable as compared to the previous one and most of the deaths were reported in the 60 to 70 years of age group.

