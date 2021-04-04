ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition leader’s slot in Senate: PML-N-led alliance to have no impact

Naveed Butt | Ali Hussain 04 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led five-party opposition alliance with 27 Senators will have no impact on the already settled issue of opposition leader’s slot held by Yousuf Raza Gilani of Pakistan People’s Party.

Sources in the Senate Secretariat told Business Recorder that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is required to issue a notification of a new leader of the opposition only after a Senator proves support of more than 30 opposition members through an application signed by them.

They said that Gilani has already proved the support of 30 opposition Senators and consequently his notification was issued. “Anyone from the opposition benches would require the support of 31 opposition members for de-seating Gilani from the office of the opposition leader,” a senior official of the Senate Secretariat said.

The tussle between two major opposition parties – PML-N and PPP – in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reached a new high on Friday following five opposition parties with 27 members announcing their own alliance in the Upper House.

The PML-N led alliance in the Senate includes 18 senators of its own, five of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), two of National Party (NP) and one each from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Gilani enjoys support of 30 members, which includes 21 of PPP, ANP 2, four independents led by Senator Dilawar Khan group, two independents from ex-Fata and one from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The PML-N led alliance, following a consultative meeting of the PDM’s steering committee minus PPP and ANP held on Friday, decided to issue show-cause notices to PPP and ANP for going against the PDM’s earlier decision to give the slot of the opposition leader to PML-N.

Giving her party’s response, PPP’s central secretary-information Shazia Marri accused PML-N of using the platform of PDM against its own component parties, PPP and ANP, adding that the PDM was formed against the government.

About the show-cause notice, she said: “If PML-N resorts to bringing a ‘charge-sheet’ against PPP, then her party would also charge-sheet the PML-N for using the PDM alliance against the opposition and calling a ‘secret” meeting of certain parties of the PDM.”

Earlier in a statement on Wednesday, PPP leader Naveed Qamar stated that if the PML-N and the JUI-F decide not to recognise Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate, then his party would also be “forced” not to accept Shehbaz Sharif as opposition leader in the National Assembly.

According to a statement of Azam Nazir Tarar, PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, the five opposition parties have decided to form a new opposition alliance, with 27 senators.

He said that in the Friday’s meeting, the five parties urged PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman to serve show-cause notices on PPP and ANP, seeking explanation as to why both parties had violated the PDM decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Sadiq Sanjrani PMLN Yousuf Raza Gilani Senate poll Senate seat

Opposition leader’s slot in Senate: PML-N-led alliance to have no impact

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.