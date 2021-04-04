CanSino Covid vaccine: Single dose administration to commence from tomorrow, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on Saturday, was informed that the single dose CanSino Covid vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday (5 April) onwards.

The NCOC morning session was held with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan.

The forum emphasised that all Covid Vaccination Centres should ensure facilitating above 65 years of age individuals who have been allowed for walk-in vaccination facility.

The forum was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshawar.

The forum also decided to enhance monitoring mechanism to check violation of preventive Covid SOPs.

The forum also discussed the establishment of call centres at district level to pursue registered senior citizens for vaccination to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive.

All registered citizens were encouraged to get themselves vaccinated, the forum added.

