ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CanSino Covid vaccine: Single dose administration to commence from tomorrow, NCOC told

Recorder Report 04 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on Saturday, was informed that the single dose CanSino Covid vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday (5 April) onwards.

The NCOC morning session was held with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan.

The forum emphasised that all Covid Vaccination Centres should ensure facilitating above 65 years of age individuals who have been allowed for walk-in vaccination facility.

The forum was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshawar.

The forum also decided to enhance monitoring mechanism to check violation of preventive Covid SOPs.

The forum also discussed the establishment of call centres at district level to pursue registered senior citizens for vaccination to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive.

All registered citizens were encouraged to get themselves vaccinated, the forum added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC Asad Umar COVID19 CanSino Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan vaccine jabs

CanSino Covid vaccine: Single dose administration to commence from tomorrow, NCOC told

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.