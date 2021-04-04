ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021
Pakistan

Jahangir Tareen, his son secure pre-arrest bail

Recorder Report 04 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Jahangir Khan Tareen, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, and his son Ali Tareen on Saturday secured pre-arrest interim bails in three FIRs lodged against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the multi-billion-rupee sugar scam that also carries charges of money laundering and fraud.

Besides the duo, 17 employees of JDW Sugar Mills, owned by Tareen, have obtained pre-arrest bail in the FIRs to date. They include mill’s chief operating officer Rana Naseem Ahmad, secretary Maqsood Ahmad, accountant Ghufran Ahmad, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Zaheer, Akram Bhalli and Mehmood Akhtar.

A special court granted them bail in two cases till April 7 while Additional District & Sessions Judge allowed the bail till April 10. Talking to the media, Tareen said although he had been subjected to victimisation but reasons were not known to him as all the three FIRs had no relevance with the issue of sugar price, he added.

He claimed the decisions of a company could only be questioned by the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue.

He questioned the impartiality of the FIA’s probe and said as to why only his sugar mill was being targeted out of over 80 other mills subjected to the forensic audit. Tareen said the offence of money laundering had been included in the FIRs by designs to make a criminal case of the FIA. He also complained about being subjected to a media-trial. He alleged that the media had been directed to run fabricated news against him. However, without naming anyone, he dared the alleged instructors to compete him in the courts instead of employing mean tactics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA Jahangir Tareen Ali Tareen pre arrest bail

