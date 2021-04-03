President, PM have tested positive

It is quite unfortunate that President Dr Arif Alvi, too, has contracted Covid-19. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have already tested positive for Covid-19 and they’re in quarantine. That the third wave of Covid-19 is more intense and dangerous than previous two waves of this pandemic is a fact. A very high positivity rate says it all. In his address to the nation on Sunday, the prime minister had made a passionate appeal: ‘please follow SOPs.’ Unlike prime minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi had been seen strictly following SOPs for the pandemic. But he too has been infected by this virus. The situation underscores the need for imposition of stricter restrictions. SOP violators are required to be subjected to fines.

Nida Farooqui (Islamabad)

