Heatwave to subside from tomorrow

KARACHI: The prevailing heat-wave spell is likely to persist till April 3rd and then will begin subsiding from Sunday, the Met Office has said. Day temperatures are expected to soar to 40-42 degrees Celsius with wind will flow generally from north or northeast during the period.

“People are advised to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11am to 4pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours weather remained hot in most parts of the country, while very hot in districts of Sindh, southern Punjab and central and south Balochistan. The highest temperature was recorded in Mithi, Chhor, Dadu, Lasbella 43 degrees Celsius each, Pasni and Turbat 42 each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

