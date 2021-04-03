ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US farmers to plant fewer corn, soya acres than expected: USDA

Reuters 03 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: The US Department of Agriculture’s forecasts for corn and soyabean plantings on Wednesday fell below analyst expectations, sending futures prices for both commodities up by their daily limits. Smaller-than-expected plantings of the two main cash crops in the United States would heighten concerns about global food and animal feed supplies after importers and domestic processors loaded up on grain and oilseeds earlier this year. The United States is the world’s biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 soyabean supplier.

With soyabean prices hovering around a 6-1/2 year high and corn prices the highest in some 7-1/2 years, analysts had expected record combined acreage of both crops.

Farmers plan to sow 91.144 million acres (36.885 million hectares) with corn this year, the most since 2016, and 87.600 million acres with soyabeans, the most since 2018, USDA said in its first official, survey-based look at 2021 US crop area. However, both figures fell below nearly all the estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Some analysts expressed disbelief at the USDA forecasts, noting growers had strong incentives to expand acreage after struggling with the US-China trade war and low crop prices in recent years.

US soyabean stocks are projected to shrink to a mere 9-1/2 days’ supply ahead of the next harvest, according to the latest USDA forecast, while end-of-season corn supplies were seen at a seven-year low.

“We just can’t afford that bean acreage number,” said Jim Gerlach, president of US broker A/C Trading. “We’ve got to pull some acres out of a hat somewhere.”

American Soyabean Association economist Scott Gerlt said the USDA’s March planting intentions report has a good track record in terms of predicting final acreage. However, he said of Wednesday’s report, “This could easily be an intentions report that has a higher than normal error.”

Wheat planting intentions topped expectations at 46.358 million acres, above a trade estimate of 44.971 million acres and up from 44.3 million acres last year, mostly due to an expansion of winter wheat seedings.

The USDA will release its first production estimates for the 2021 crops on May 12. The USDA is scheduled to release revised acreage estimates on June 30, once planting is mostly complete.

In a separate report Wednesday on quarterly grains stocks, USDA said soyabean stocks as of March 1 thinned to the lowest level in five years while corn stocks hit a seven-year low. The agency polled about 8,300 commercial grain facilities about 78,900 farmers in its final look at US grain supplies before planting begins in a few weeks.

On- and off-farm soyabean stocks were estimated at 1.564 billion bushels as of March 1, down from 2.255 billion at the same point last year, the USDA said. Corn stocks were pegged at 7.701 billion bushels, down from 7.952 billion a year earlier.

Trade USDA oilseeds US Department of Agriculture soyabean soyabean prices soyabean stocks Scott Gerlt

US farmers to plant fewer corn, soya acres than expected: USDA

No change in position on Kashmir: FO

12 thermal plants: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC components

Matiari to Lahore Transmission Line project: RCOD extended for 6 months after talks with Chinese co

FBR enforces convention to prevent profit shifting

July-March (2020-21): FBR witnesses 10pc growth in collection

Hospitals, medical centers: Banks approve over Rs10bn financing under RFCC

National Assembly informed: No plan to privatise PIA

Travel ban countries: Britain adds Pakistan to ‘red list’

Saudi says ties with Israel will bring region ‘tremendous benefit’

Vaccines, fiscal stimulus boost US employment in March

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.