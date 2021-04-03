Markets
LME official prices
03 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2041.50 2212.50 8768.00 1942.50 16001.00 27369.00 2765.50 2183.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2041.50 2212.50 8768.00 1942.50 16001.00 27369.00 2765.50 2183.00
3-months Buyer 2050.00 2236.50 8764.00 1967.50 16048.00 25202.00 2781.50 2200.00
3-months Seller 2050.00 2236.50 8764.00 1967.50 16048.00 25202.00 2781.50 2200.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23057.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23057.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
