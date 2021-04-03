KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Ravi Textile Mills Ltd 02-04-2021 15:30 The Universal Insurance Co. Ltd 02-04-2021 11:30 Pak Elektron Limited 05-04-2021 11:30 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 05-04-2021 11:00 East West Insurance Company Ltd 05-04-2021 14:00 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 06-04-2021 14:30 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 06-04-2021 11:30 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-04-2021 14:00 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 06-04-2021 10:00 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 14:00 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 11:30 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2021 10:30 Hafiz Limited 08-04-2021 11:30 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 11-04-2021 14:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30 =========================================================

