Business & Finance
France's Total pulls staff from natural gas site in Mozambique amid clashes
02 Apr 2021
JOHANNESBURG: French energy company Total has pulled all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique amid ongoing clashes between Islamic State-linked insurgents and the Mozambican military, two sources with direct knowledge of the Afungi site's operations told Reuters.
Total, which last week called off a planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
