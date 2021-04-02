Ecuador state oil firm resumes operation of SOTE pipeline

QUITO: Ecuadorean state oil company Petroecuador said on Friday that it has resumed operations at its SOTE pipeline after completing the installation of a new bypass following a landslide that caused damage to the pipeline last year.

The Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE), with a transportation capacity of 360,000 barrels per day, halted operations on Thursday to install a fifth bypass.

"The pumping operations of the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE) were restarted, after work on the fifth bypass of the main pipeline was completed," Petroecuador said in a statement.

The bypass construction at SOTE has not affected the Andean country's crude production or exports.

In April 2020, the SOTE and privately-run OCP pipelines suffered damages as a result of erosion.

Petroecuador has said it invested $10.5 million in the construction of SOTE pipeline bypasses.