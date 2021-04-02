Business & Finance
Russia says 20 manufacturers worldwide have Sputnik V vaccine production agreements
During a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Dmitriev said India and South Korea were already producing Sputnik V and that many of the 20 manufacturers would reach full capacity in April.
MOSCOW: Russia has agreements with 20 manufacturers in 10 countries worldwide to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that markets the shot internationally, said on Friday.
During a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Dmitriev said India and South Korea were already producing Sputnik V and that many of the 20 manufacturers would reach full capacity in April.
