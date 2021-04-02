ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Texas sheriff fires seven officers after custody death of Black man

  • He was held on a marijuana possession charge, though he had less than two ounces, which is a misdemeanor, Allen, Texas, Police Department said .
  • Scott died later that night after having been restrained and pepper-sprayed following his handover to the county jail, the New York Times reported, adding that a spit hood had been placed over his head.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

A Texas sheriff fired on Thursday seven officers who had been put on administrative leave after the custody death of a Black man, Marvin D. Scott III, Collin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement .

The dismissal of the officers in Texas comes at time when the eyes of the United States are locked on Minneapolis, where former policeman Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of a 46-year-old Black man, George Floyd, whose death last May set off protests across the country, and around the world, against racial injustice and police brutality toward Black people.

Scott, 26, was acting in an erratic manner when he was arrested after a March 14 disturbance at an outlet mall, and police were concerned for his safety because of the possible ingestion of drugs, the New York Times reported, citing authorities.

He was held on a marijuana possession charge, though he had less than two ounces, which is a misdemeanor, Allen, Texas, Police Department said .

Scott died later that night after having been restrained and pepper-sprayed following his handover to the county jail, the New York Times reported, adding that a spit hood had been placed over his head.

"Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established sheriff's office policies and procedures," Jim Skinner, the sheriff of Collin county, said.

He added that an eighth officer had resigned while under investigation.

