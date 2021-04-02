ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No blame on Spain for Ramos injury, says Real boss Zidane

  • Central defender Ramos picked up a calf injury while doing warm-down exercises with Spain after their 3-1 victory over Kosovo on Wednesday. He came on as an 86th-minute substitute in the World Cup qualifier.
  • The 35-year-old looks set to be absent for both legs of the upcoming Champions League quarter-final meeting with Liverpool, as well as next Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not blame Spain for captain Sergio Ramos's latest injury ahead of the season's run-in.

Central defender Ramos picked up a calf injury while doing warm-down exercises with Spain after their 3-1 victory over Kosovo on Wednesday. He came on as an 86th-minute substitute in the World Cup qualifier.

The 35-year-old looks set to be absent for both legs of the upcoming Champions League quarter-final meeting with Liverpool, as well as next Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona.

Local media reported Ramos will miss the next month as Real seek to defend their La Liga crown and claw back six points on league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Zidane, however, was his usual sanguine self when asked about the blow.

"We always want Sergio to be fit and available, but now we just have to focus on the players who we've got," Zidane told a news conference ahead of Saturday's visit of 18th-placed Eibar.

"These things happen in football, the part of the game we don't like. But things happen and you just have to accept them. We want him to recover and be back as soon as possible. We know what a player and captain he is.

"I'd obviously like to have all my players fit, but that's not the case. We've got 10 games to go in La Liga and we need to focus."

There was better news for Zidane with the sight of Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard returning to training, however the Frenchman insisted they will not be rushed back into action after muscle problems.

"There's a lot of games coming thick and fast and we won't do anything stupid. We'll see how to manage it.

"We don't have a plan with Hazard but we won't be pushing him.

"We want to go little by little. If that's three days time, then great, but if it's 10 days then so be it. We're happy he's recovering."

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Sergio Ramos World Cup qualifier upcoming Champions League

No blame on Spain for Ramos injury, says Real boss Zidane

SC rejects PTI's appeal, upholds ECP's decision on re-election in entire constituency of NA-75 Daska

Sindh imposes COVID restrictions, intercity public transport to ply at half capacity

Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters