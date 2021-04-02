World
Iran, US, world powers working for deal on reviving nuclear pact by June: EU official
02 Apr 2021
BRUSSELS: Talks between Iran, the United States and world powers will seek to create negotiating lists of sanctions that the US could lift and nuclear obligations Iran should meet, with all sides hoping to reach a deal within two months, an EU official said.
"We are negotiating a list of nuclear obligations, and a list of sanctions lifting. They should marry at some point. In the end, we are approaching this in a parallel way. I do think we can do it in less than two months," the senior official said after virtual talks on Friday.
He added that there would be no direct talks between Iran and the United States.
