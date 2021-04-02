Sindh imposes COVID restrictions, intercity public transport to ply at half capacity

(Karachi) Amid a drastic increase in coronavirus cases across the country, the Sindh government has announced that the intercity public transport in the province will operate at half capacity, local media reported on Friday.

The decision will come into force with immediate effect and is binding on all passenger vehicles being used for intercity transport in the province.

The provincial government further said all coronavirus SOPs will be strictly enforced and those who violate them will be punished.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government is imposing restrictions on public transport and is not going for a complete lockdown. “We only want to close inter-provincial transport and unwilling to impose a complete lockdown," he stated.

Shah maintained, "The third wave of coronavirus can be contained through the closure of inter-provincial transport. However, we want to continue the port activity and goods transport in Sindh.”

The chief minister said that Sindh could not solely decide for banning inter-provincial transport as a decision should be taken on the national level.