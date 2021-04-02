ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
AVN 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.05%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.34%)
HUBC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.39 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.92%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.86%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 14.42 (0.3%)
BR30 24,449 Increased By ▲ 15.62 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,475 Increased By ▲ 47.16 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,258 Increased By ▲ 15.39 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper gains as smelting activities drop

  • The London Metal Exchange is closed for a holiday.
Reuters Updated 02 Apr 2021

HANOI: Shanghai copper prices edged up on Friday, after data showed a fall in smelting activities globally due to a shortage of feedstock material.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1% to 66,160 yuan ($10,076.46) a tonne and on track for a weekly increase.

The London Metal Exchange is closed for a holiday.

Global copper smelting slipped to the lowest levels in at least five years in March, especially in top refined copper producer China, amid supply shortages, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

The supply squeeze in concentrates partially outweighed signs of weaker-than-expected demand for refined copper in China, the world's biggest consumer, as it enters a traditionally strong demand season in the second quarter.

Yangshan copper premium fell to $57 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 30, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China.

China Copper London Metal Exchange Global copper

Shanghai copper gains as smelting activities drop

Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters