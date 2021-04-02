ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SC rejects PTI's appeal, upholds ECP's decision on re-election in entire constituency of NA-75 Daska

  • Last week, the SC had suspended re-polling on NA-75 Daska scheduled to be held on April 10.
  • A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict.
  • In a statement, PTI's candidate said that “We will respect the decision of the court.” He further said, “We are ready to face our opponents again and will defeat them by twice as many votes as before.”
Aisha Mahmood Updated 02 Apr 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's appeal challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order of re-polling in NA-75 Daska.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict. The bench has been hearing a petition filed by PTI leader Ali Asjad Malhi challenging ECP's order for re-polling in the entire NA-75 constituency.

Last week, the SC had suspended re-polling on NA-75 Daska scheduled to be held on April 10. The top court had said that it needed more time to decide the case.

The by-elections held in the Sialkot constituency on February 19, was marred by deadly clashes between workers of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) as well as the disappearance of around 20 presiding officers.

While hearing an appeal by PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, the ECP had declared the by-poll as null and void.

The ECP had ordered that fresh elections be held in Daska.

In a statement, PTI's candidate said that “We will respect the decision of the court.” He further said, “We are ready to face our opponents again and will defeat them by twice as many votes as before."

“We will continue our democratic fight.”

PTI's Usman Dar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs said that while the verdict is not in PTI's favor, they will still accept it. “We respect the courts and their judgments.”

