Pakistan

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda

  • This will be the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012
  • Lavrov will be accompanied by Russia’s special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit Pakistan next week to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the Afghan peace process, local media reported.

This will be the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012. Lavrov will discuss bilateral ties including economic cooperation and counter terrorism with Pakistani leadership.

Lavrov is also scheduled to visit India before his arrival in Pakistan. He will be accompanied by Russia’s special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv.

Earlier in March, Russia hosted a peace conference between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Moscow in a bid to push for a ceasefire and power-sharing agreement in the war-ravaged nation.

The talks were held after negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled in the Qatari capital of Doha.

During the conference, the US, Russian, Chinese and Pakistani officials urged representatives from the Afghan government and Taliban to commit to an immediate ceasefire.

The parties added that the Afghans should reach a deal as soon as possible that would bring an end to over four decades of war in Afghanistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he hopes the Moscow conference will "help create conditions for achieving progressive inter-Afghan relations," warning that "further delays are unacceptable."

