ANL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
ASL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
BOP 7.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
FFL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.38%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 86.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.9%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TRG 138.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.79%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By ▲ 13.35 (0.28%)
BR30 24,432 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0%)
KSE100 44,467 Increased By ▲ 38.65 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,252 Increased By ▲ 10.21 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Paramedic says Floyd was 'deceased' when he arrived

  • Smith said Floyd was loaded into the ambulance and they tried to revive him using chest compressions and a defibrillator.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

MINNEAPOLIS: A paramedic testified on Thursday that George Floyd was already dead when he arrived at the scene and Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is being tried for murder, still had his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Black man.

"When I showed up he was deceased and I dropped him off at the hospital and he was still in cardiac arrest," paramedic Derek Smith said on the fourth day of Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges.

Chauvin, 45, was captured on video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes during Floyd's May 25, 2020 arrest for passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

The video of Chauvin, who is white, restraining Floyd went viral and sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that Chauvin's actions led to Floyd's death while the ex-officer's attorney claims that he died due to illegal drug use and underlying medical conditions.

Smith said Chauvin and other police officers were still on top of Floyd when he and fellow paramedic Seth Bravinder arrived on the scene in an ambulance.

Smith said he checked the carotid artery in Floyd's neck to see if he had a pulse. "I did not feel one," he said. "In lay terms, I thought he was dead."

Smith said Floyd was loaded into the ambulance and they tried to revive him using chest compressions and a defibrillator.

Their efforts were unsuccessful.

"He's a human being and I was trying to give him a second chance at life," Smith said.

Bravinder also told the court that when he and Smith arrived Floyd was "unresponsive."

"I did not see him moving or breathing," he said. "He was limp."

Smith Derek Chauvin paramedic testified Floyd's

Paramedic says Floyd was 'deceased' when he arrived

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters