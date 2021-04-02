ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
HUBC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 86.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.14%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0%)
BR30 24,370 Decreased By ▼ -63.2 (-0.26%)
KSE100 44,322 Decreased By ▼ -105.98 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,176 Decreased By ▼ -65.8 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

  • Suga, 72, became prime minister in September after his predecessor Shinzo Abe stepped down for health reasons.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold face-to-face talks with Joe Biden in Washington on April 16, as the first foreign leader hosted by the US president, the Japanese government said Friday.

Local media had reported the trip would take place next week, but top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said the mid-April date would give both sides time to prepare.

The trip comes at a time of renewed focus on China's role in the region, as well as its alleged abuses of the Uyghur minority and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

"We had been coordinating for early April, and a final decision was made that the date will be April 16, to allow us to prepare to make sure the prime minister's US visit is successful," Kato said.

The talks follow a visit by the Pentagon chief and top US diplomat to Japan in March, when the two countries warned China against "coercion and destabilising behaviour".

Kato said Suga's trip would be a chance to discuss "strengthening the Japan-US alliance" and issues ranging from the coronavirus to climate change.

Matters related to China and North Korea will also likely be on the agenda, Kato added. North Korea carried out missile tests last week in its first substantive provocation since Biden took office.

Suga, 72, became prime minister in September after his predecessor Shinzo Abe stepped down for health reasons.

He has had his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in preparation for the US trip, although Japan is not expected to begin mass jabs for weeks.

Suga will also reportedly use the trip to invite Biden to the Tokyo Olympics, due to begin on July 23 after a year's pandemic delay.

Yoshihide Suga Prime Minister Japan's Nikkei Japan's GDP Japan's stock

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters