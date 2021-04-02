ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 vaccine: Half-a-million doses to reach Pakistan today, NA told

Naveed Butt 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliam-entary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid said Covid-19 vaccine is being imported in adequate quantity to successfully carry out vaccination of the people.

The parliamentary secretary told this to the National Assembly on Thursday while replying to the question during question hour session of the House.

She said the first consignment of purchased vaccine comprising 60,000 doses reached Pakistan on Wednesday. Another half a million doses will reach Pakistan today, she said.

The parliamentary secretary said Pakistan will import Chinese CanSino vaccine in bulk to package three million doses locally.

Nausheen said the vaccine would reach by the mid of next month and manpower is being trained for domestic production.

The parliamentary secretary said in the first phase, 450,000 health workers were registered for vaccination, while the people aged above 60 years are now being vaccinated.

Nausheen said a transparent mechanism has been developed for fixation of the prices of drugs.

The parliamentary secretary said the prices of drugs are mostly lower in Pakistan as compared to average prices in the region including India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

She said the federal government and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) are cognizant of the impact of increase in prices of drugs and it has been tried at best to allow increase at minimum level as compared to increase in manufacturing/import cost of drugs.

The parliamentary secretary said the DRAP, with the approval of the Federal Cabinet notified a Drug Pricing Policy-2018 which provides a transparent mechanism for fixation, decrease and increase in MRPs of drugs.

She said the MRPs of 562 drugs have been reduced and notified after approval by the federal government.

Nausheen said the DRAP published a public notice of reduced prices in the national newspapers for information of the public.

The parliamentary secretary said manufacturing of generic drugs is being encouraged and facilitated as by and large the generic products are cheaper than the branded drugs.

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce and Industries Aliya Hamza Malik said 21 new entrants are entering the auto industry of Pakistan with an investment of $1 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Auto industry DRAP National Health Services COVID19 vaccine Nausheen Hamid Aliya Hamza Malik CanSino vaccines

Covid-19 vaccine: Half-a-million doses to reach Pakistan today, NA told

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Payment to IPPs: PD facing catch-22 situation

98 more die of Covid-19

Satta mafia’s designs thwarted, claims Shahzad

SBP’s reserves move up on IMF inflows

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.