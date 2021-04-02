Work underway on historic uplift project: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that work is underway on historic development project in the province.

Awan took to Twitter and said the projects include two new canals, seven economic zones, 12 hospitals and as many universities, 1000-kilometer long farm-to-market roads, school libraries and science labs.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said all families will be provided health insurance worth over seven lac rupees. She termed the projects as unprecedented. She further said that the former corrupt Chief Minister only focused on showoff and the projects which were started in the past were not to facilitate public and have become only a burden on the nation in the form of debts.

