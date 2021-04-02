Renaming of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa again echoes in NA

ISLAMABAD: The renaming of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again echoed in National Assembly on Thursday after a member from erstwhile tribal areas moved a constitutional amendment bill in the House, seeking renaming of the province as just ‘Pakhtunkhwa’.

Mohsin Dawar of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) moved a bill, saying there is still confusion in the name of the province as some call it ‘KPK’ while others say only ‘KP’, adding the only solution is: rename it as ‘Pakhtunkhwa’.

The process of renaming proceeded and the Senate confirmed the name change to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 18th amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan with a unanimous 90 votes on 15 April 2010.

Dawar said that the provincial assembly has also passed two resolutions to rename the province, which shows there is so much confusion in its name.

The government didn’t oppose the bill and deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri who was presiding over the session referred the bill to the concerned standing committee.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said the bill was important and should be further deliberated upon in the concerned standing committee.

Later, speaking on a point of order, Dawar demanded immediate release of incarcerated PTM leader Ali Wazir, who has been in prison in Karachi for the last over three months.

He claimed that that the allegations based on which, Wazir has been arrested are: anti-state activities, terrorism and treason.

He continued that there is no truth in the said allegations against PTM leader, adding the people who have been fighting ‘the so-called war against terrorism being fought for the last 20-40 years should be investigated and exposed”.

He also appealed the courts to grant bail to the jailed PTM leader.

The state minister for parliamentary affairs moved a motion in the House authorizing NA Speaker to constitute a parliamentary committee on electoral reforms comprising members both of the opposition and treasury members.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, on the occasion, said PTI government is trying to bring transparency in the electoral process. For this, he added, we want to move forward with consensus.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Saeed said a special audit has been conducted into the delay in the Lowari Tunnel project.

He said the ground breaking of Chitral-Shandur road project will soon be performed whilst two more road projects for Chitral district would be inaugurated after Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed two bills which include The Senate Secretariat Services Amendment Bill 2021 and The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill, 2020.

The National Assembly also passed resolutions extending different ordinances for a further period of one hundred and twenty days which include Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance, Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Amendment Ordinance; Employees Old Age Benefits Amendment Ordinance; Anti Rape Investigation and Trial Ordinance; Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance and National Institute of Health Reorganization Ordinance.

The resolutions to this effect were presented by minister of state for parliamentary affairs.

