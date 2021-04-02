ANL 34.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Apr 02, 2021
Lavrov due on April 6

Recorder Report Updated 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7, 2021 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on issues on mutual interest, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism.

This was announced by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia through a tweet on Thursday. “On April 6-7, Sergey Lavrov will visit Pakistan, where talks with Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be held. The ministers will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a tweet.

Earlier in February, Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov visited Pakistan and exchanged views on developments especially with regard to the Afghan peace process in a meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi.

