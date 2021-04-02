Ziauddin University holds 18th convocation

KARACHI: Ziauddin University awarded 582 degrees to graduating students at its 18th convocation.

The graduates were conferred degrees in various disciplines including medicine, dentistry, audiology and speech therapy, biomedical engineering, and medical technology.

Three PhD and 26 MPhil degrees were also awarded at the convocation.

Addressing the convocation, the Chancellor of Ziauddin University, Dr. Asim Hussain, congratulated the graduating students.

“This day marks a transitional moment in your life. The hard work you have put in gives me the sense of achievement. The time spent at the Ziauddin University now makes you look into the future and discover new challenges of life and address them,” he said.

He also praised the efforts of the students, their parents and the faculty of the Ziauddin University.

While conveying his good wishes to the graduating students, Dr. Asim Hussain said, “I pray and hope the graduates of today will serve the nation in the best possible way which ultimately will be a step in the right direction to fulfill the dreams and the vision of our forefathers in general and Sir Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad in particular.

“It is up to you to pick up from here and do what needs to be done. As a lot of efforts are needed to be made to become a viable and responsible state in the world canvas, we need to effectively devolve power to the people in the wake of rising population. The great scarcity of food and water needs to be urgently addressed. In this era of technology explosion, we need to be highly digitalized,” he said.

Dr. Asim Hussain said, “We are adding cutting edge tools and digital technology in education in all faculties of Ziauddin University.”

While paying tribute to the former vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Dr. Asim Hussain said, “It is a moment of pride for us to be appointing Dr. Pirzada Qasim Professor Emeritus of Ziauddin University.”

The newly-appointed vice chancellor of Ziauddin University, Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, while congratulating the young graduates, said, “Your accomplishment should be a source of pride not only to you but also to the university. Always bear in mind that you have taken the oath to abide by professional ethics. Carry on the good work through your profession.”

Dr. Nida Hussain, pro-chancellor, Ziauddin University, awarded Sir Ziauddin Gold Medals to the nine position holders.

The recipients of the medals were Manisha Devi (MBBS), Marium Majid (Pharm D), Itrat Fatima Shah (dentistry), Amna Bokhari (audiology and speech therapy), Amal Fatima (biomedical engineering), Munira Mustafa (medical technology), Misbah (physical therapy), Syed Mohsin Ali (nursing) and Daniyal Abid Khatib (communication and media sciences).

