ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn pares gains after 7-1/2 year high; deferred contracts climb

  • CBOT May soybeans were down 24-3/4 cents at $14.12 a bushel, while new-crop November soybeans were up 10-3/4 cents at $12.67.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. nearby corn futures pared gains on Thursday on profit-taking after the benchmark contract climbed to its highest since 2013, bolstered by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that projected smaller-than-expected plantings and rekindled worries over global grain supplies.

Nearby soybean futures fell on profit-taking, after a limit-up rally a day earlier.

However, deferred futures contracts for corn and soybeans rose, gaining against nearby contracts on spreads, as the USDA's plantings report shifted the market's focus to the 2021 harvest.

As of 12:55 p.m. CDT (1755 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May corn was up 1/2 cent at $5.64-3/4 per bushel, easing after reaching $5.85, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract since June 2013. But the new-crop December contract was up 10-1/2 cents at $4.88.

CBOT May soybeans were down 24-3/4 cents at $14.12 a bushel, while new-crop November soybeans were up 10-3/4 cents at $12.67.

"The real story Wednesday was the shortage of acres. As such, today's strength is in the new-crop contracts to encourage acreage expansion, while the old-crop contracts see profit-taking," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, wrote in a client note.

Wheat futures declined amid favourable growing conditions across the Northern Hemisphere. CBOT May wheat was down 7 cents at $6.11 a bushel.

U.S. farmers plan to sow 91.1 million acres with corn this year, the most since 2016, and 87.6 million acres with soybeans, the most since 2018, the USDA said Wednesday. However, both estimates were well below analyst expectations for 93.2 million corn acres and 89.996 million soybean acres.

"The USDA's March 2021 Prospective Plantings reports were a massive, bullish surprise in corn and soy as expectations for a record 183 million combined acres were dashed by the Herculean difficulty of growing U.S. acreage by 6% in one year," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

The USDA's planting estimates have revived concern about tightening global supplies after importers led by China and domestic processors loaded up on grain and oilseeds this season.

The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 soybean supplier.

grain Corn CBOT soybean USDA Rabobank oilseeds StoneX Arlan Suderman U.S. farmers

Corn pares gains after 7-1/2 year high; deferred contracts climb

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters