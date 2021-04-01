ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German gas grids report progress with investment plans to 2030

  • Gas firms' report shows 14% of plans for 2030 carried out.
  • Indigenous reserves fall, imports to rise.
  • Eugal pipeline fully constructed, feeder for Nord Stream 2.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

FRANKFURT: German gas pipeline companies have completed 28 out of 201 measures planned between 2020 and 2030, keeping them on track to provide capacity expansions and conversions for increased imports this decade, industry group FNB said on Thursday.

Germany and its neighbours will need to get more gas via pipelines and seaborne shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG), because supplies from the region's reserves are dwindling.

Germany's north-west and the Netherlands are already phasing out production of their local, low-calorific gas type, meaning transport, storage infrastructure and boilers must be changed to accommodate imported gas that is high-calorific.

In addition, Germany has embarked on a strategy to switch some existing gas infrastructure to yet-to-arrive hydrogen made from renewable energy via electrolysis under national decarbonisation plans.

FNB, whose members include Gascade Gastransport, Ontras Gastransport and Open Grid Europe, must file implementation reports because the transport of energy commodities is paid for by consumers via regulated fees.

The 28 completions include compressor stations, metres and fittings such as one million low-cal boilers, under an 8.5 billion euro ($10 billion) investment plan approved last year, which included plans for 1,746 km of new pipelines.

The measures specifically included one or two LNG terminals and Eugal, a 480 km-pipeline for gas from the yet to be completed Nord Stream 2 (NS 2) subsea pipeline, to run onshore from north Germany to the Czech Republic.

Eugal project leader Gascade said in a separate statement on Thursday it had now built the pipeline's second tranche, bringing capacity to the intended amount of 55 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Germany currently receives pipeline gas from Russia via the Czech Republic, Poland and via NS 2-forerunner Nord Stream 1 and most of the rest from North Sea producers, with a small share produced at home.

Nord Stream 2 LNG trade German gas grids gas pipeline companies FNB

German gas grids report progress with investment plans to 2030

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters